What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Top News
- The U.S. Retail Sales fell from 5.3% in January to -3% in February.
- The New York Stock Exchange said they support T+1 trade settlement, meaning trades could take one day to settle.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures marked a new all-time high near 3,970, before reversing lower. Up 0.17% for the intraday session.
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.64% to near 6,792.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.52% to near 29,921.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.6%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 1.50% to near $64.41/barrel.
- Gold down 0.1% to near $1,727/oz.
- Silver down 1.29% to near $25.94/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 1.45% over the last 24 hours to near $55,590.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets