What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 11:57am   Comments
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Top News

  • The U.S. Retail Sales fell from 5.3% in January to -3% in February.
  • The New York Stock Exchange said they support T+1 trade settlement, meaning trades could take one day to settle.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures marked a new all-time high near 3,970, before reversing lower. Up 0.17% for the intraday session.
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.64% to near 6,792.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.52% to near 29,921.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.6%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 1.50% to near $64.41/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.1% to near $1,727/oz.
  • Silver down 1.29% to near $25.94/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 1.45% over the last 24 hours to near $55,590.

