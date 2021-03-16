 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

French Data Watchdog Launches Initial Probe Against Apple's Ad Feature: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:

France’s data-protection watchdog, CNIL (The Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés), initiated an investigation on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for alleged violation of the European Union (EU) privacy rules by its personalized advertising feature, Bloomberg reports.

  • CNIL was examining allegations from France Digitale, a lobbying group representing startups and venture capital firms.
  • Apple’s personalized advertising feature displayed ads in the App Store, Apple News, and the Stocks app based on users’ data. However, the feature failed to seek permission before sending targeted ads as per the allegations.
  • The complaint came amid Apple’s release of an iPhone and iPad software update that limited data third-party advertising systems, like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), from gathering user information. France Digitale alleged insufficient user information regarding the use and processing of their data. Apple refuted the allegations.
  • The investigation might be ultimately dismissed, following requests to Apple regarding system adjustments or get pushed into a detailed investigation with CNIL sanction impositions.
  • The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation allowed data regulators to charge fines up to 4% of a company’s annual sales in effect since May 2018. The EU’s e-privacy rules monitored the companies’ use of cookies and other tracking devices.
  • The French antitrust ruling with insinuations for Apple’s planned iOS 14 update is expected by March 17.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.14% at $126.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday
Thinking About Buying Stock In AstraZeneca, Apple, McDonald's, Savara Or Jabil?
Choppy Trading Possible Over Next Two Days While Market Awaits Fed Verdict
ByteDance Moves Into Semiconductors, Goes On Hiring Spree: Bloomberg
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Trail Android Rivals In 5G Speeds: Report
Elon Musk-Backed Facebook Rival — Signal — Becomes Inaccessible In China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg FranceNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com