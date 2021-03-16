Russia Threatens Twitter Suspension Over Alleged Banned Content: Reuters
Russia threatened to block Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a month unless it removed banned content, Reuters reports based on Russian news agencies.
- Last week, Moscow admittedly slowed down the Twitter speed in Russia in retaliation to the non-removal of banned content.
- Twitter expressed concerns regarding the Russian action’s impact on free speech and denied allegations over the promotion of illegal behavior by its platform leading to a possible ban by the Russian authorities.
- Russia has allowed Twitter to reverse the decision by banning content including child pornography, illegal drugs, and child suicide.
- Twitter already featured amongst the five social media platforms, including Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), TikTok, and Telegram for not deleting content leading to children’s involvement in illegal anti-Kremlin protests.
- Russia’ recently accused the U.S. of exploiting IT opportunities for unfair competition and social media platforms of indiscriminate content censoring.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.93% at $70.93 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Anti-Kremlin Protests Reuters RussiaNews Global Tech Media