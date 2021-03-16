 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 6:29am   Comments
Share:
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) jumped 128.7% to close at $7.64 on Monday after the company secured a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin’s Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 120.4% to close at $9.30 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 105.1% to close at $8.39 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares surged 84.4% to close at $30.29 on Monday after the company reported initial clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares gained 55.7% to close at $1.65. Luokung Technology, last week, reported Nasdaq withdrawal of delisting notice.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) jumped 49.3% to close at $7.03.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) jumped 47.7% to close at $57.50 after the company announced a merger with RideNow. RumbleON also released FY20 results.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 46.7% to close at $3.11. Liquid Media Group recently inked a distribution agreement with interactive entertainment producer Atari.
  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares jumped 41.4% to close at $27.10 after the company announced it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a CAD $26 billion deal.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 36.9% to close at $8.75 after the company announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) climbed 32.3% to close at $86.06.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 29.9% to close at $5.96 after the company announced a merger with Decoy Biosystems.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 29.6% to close at $23.98. Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 29.3% to close at $9.53.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) gained 27.5% to close at $5.98. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) jumped 27.1% to close at $11.93 after a popular Twitter trader noted high short interest in the stock, comparing it to GameStop.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 27% to close at $6.44.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares jumped 25.8% to close at $14.04. Privately-held conglomerate Wanda Group, which owned 23.08% of AMC's outstanding shares and 47.37% of combined voting power, reduced its stake and voting rights to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report filed with the SEC Friday.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 24.8% to close at $6.18.
  • Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) gained 23.9% to close at $16.16. Aeva Technologies shares debuted On NYSE Monday, March 15.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) surged 23.9% to close at $15.49.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares jumped 23.2% to close at $4.20. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 23.1% to close at $8.16 after the company announced it installed a second batch of 5,000 cryptocurrency miners and gave Q1 mining projections.
  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) jumped 22.9% to close at $9.97 after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares rose 22.7% to close at $4.11.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 21.3% to close at $12.25. Century Casinos, last week, reported Q4 results.
  • Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) jumped 21.3% to close at $7.18.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 20.5% to close at $5.58.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) surged 20.5% to close at $2.88.
  • CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) gained 20.3% to close at $35.85.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) surged 20.2% to close at $29.93.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 19.3% to close at $3.64.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 18.6% to close at $42.94.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 18% to close at $5.18.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 17.7% to close at $5.18.
  • Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 17.6% to close at $6.82. Potbelly, last week, reported Q4 results.
  • Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) jumped 16.5% to close at $20.61. Northern Genesis SPAC merger partner, Lion Electric, highlighted construction of battery manufacturing plan and innovation center in Quebec.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 15.9% to close at $9.25.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 14.4% to close at $10.10.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14.1% to close at $23.97. Intercept, last week, reaffirmed FY21 guidance and announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kapadia.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares rose 14% to close at $1.30 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13% to close at $3.04. Meten EdtechX Education shares gained around 9% on Friday after the company announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 13% to close at $3.74 after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 8.6% to close at $11.29. Ebang International shares jumped over 35% on Friday following the company’s announcement of a cryptocurrency exchange. The cryptocurrency exchange will begin beta testing March 15 and launch by the end of the month, according to the company.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 7.5% to close at $6.73. The company said it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7.5% to close at $1.73 after declining 7% on Friday.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 6.7% to close at $13.48. BioCryst, last week, said French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has granted temporary authorization for use for Berotralstat.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 6% to close at $43.10.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 16.8% to close at $220.14 on Monday.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares tumbled 16.6% to close at $4.88. NLS Pharmaceutics, last week, reported a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares dipped 15.8% to close at $5.81. Entera Bio, on March 11th, announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 15% to close at $21.91.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) dropped 14.9% to close at $13.20 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 13.4% to close at $4.28 after surging 10% on Friday.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dropped 13.2% to close at $3.10.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dipped 11.3% to close at $13.93.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 11.1% to close at $2.56. Torchlight Energy Resources said it is continuing to work towards regulatory requirements related to its business combination with Metamaterial.
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) dropped 11% to close at $34.84.
  • BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) tumbled 9.6% to close at $14.25.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) declined 9.4% to close at $7.32 after the company announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.3% to close at $4.31. Seelos Therapeutics shares jumped 56% on Friday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
  • GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 9.1% to close at $3.71 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tumbled 9.1% to close at $189.16. Eli Lilly gave an in-depth look at its donanemab Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.
  • Exterran Corporation (NASDAQ: EXTN) dropped 8.6% to close at $4.02.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 7.8% to close at $2.25 after rising around 5% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACER + ADTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
What's Happening With ACER Stock, MGM Stock, XPEV Stock?
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com