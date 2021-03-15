 Skip to main content

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • ISun (NASDAQ: ISUN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported it sees FY21 sales growth of 75-80%.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a contract from the CDC to study variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Losers

  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 12 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of an underwritten public offering. No terms were disclosed.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares are trading lower after the company reported efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE DMD clinical trial.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading lower after the company's S-1 filing showed registration for a $100 million common stock offering.

