8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- ISun (NASDAQ: ISUN) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported it sees FY21 sales growth of 75-80%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a contract from the CDC to study variants of the COVID-19 virus.
Losers
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 12 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of an underwritten public offering. No terms were disclosed.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares are trading lower after the company reported efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE DMD clinical trial.
- Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading lower after the company's S-1 filing showed registration for a $100 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas