 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Posted A Lower Low Daily Basis, Which Skews The Risk To The Downside
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
March 15, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Posted A Lower Low Daily Basis, Which Skews The Risk To The Downside

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7750

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.
  • US indexes trimmed intraday losses ahead of the close, helping AUD/USD.
  • AUD/USD posted a lower low daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside.

The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7750 price zone, pretty much unchanged on a daily basis. The pair fell to 0.7705 during US trading hours, following the lead of Wall Street. US indexes trimmed intraday losses, and so did AUD/USD ahead of the close. Trading was dull across the FX board as investors await first-tier events to take place later in the week.

Australia published February HIA New Home Sales, which were up 22.9% in the month, much better than the previous -69.4%. This Tuesday, the RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, while Australia will publish the Q4 House Price Index.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair has posted a lower low daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is unable to advance above its 20 SMA while seesawing around the 200 SMA. Technical indicators are recovering modestly within neutral levels but lack momentum enough to confirm an upcoming advance. The immediate resistance is 0.7780, but bulls will have better chances should he pair advance beyond 0.7820.

Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650  

Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7855

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreetNews Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com