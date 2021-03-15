Is Now The Time To Buy OGI Stock, TLRY Stock Or M Stock?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest price action and updates for cannabis stocks and Macy's.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) are among several cannabis companies trading higher, potentially on New York legalization optimism after Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is close to legalizing cannabis.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are also trading higher after the company announced a 50/50 joint venture with SAF group.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares are trading higher, potentially amid strength in retail and apparel names in anticipation of stimulus checks to Americans, which will increase consumer purchasing power.