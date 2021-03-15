42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares jumped 102.6% to $33.29 after the company reported initial clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 83.2% to $6.12 after the company secured a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin’s Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares jumped 43% to $1.5158. Luokung Technology, last week, reported Nasdaq withdrawal of delisting notice.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) gained 43.6% to $6.59 after the company announced a merger with Decoy Biosystems.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares climbed 35.3% to $25.94 after the company announced it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a CAD $26 billion deal.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 28.9% to $23.84. Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) climbed 26.8% to $5.95. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 26.5% to $4.3121. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 24.6% to $8.26 after the company announced it installed a second batch of 5,000 cryptocurrency miners and gave Q1 mining projections.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 21.7% to $5.35.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares surged 18.5% to $13.22. Privately-held conglomerate Wanda Group, which owned 23.08% of AMC's outstanding shares and 47.37% of combined voting power, reduced its stake and voting rights to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report filed with the SEC Friday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 18.3% to $10.44.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 17.9% to $12.26. Ebang International shares jumped over 35% on Friday following the company’s announcement of a cryptocurrency exchange. The cryptocurrency exchange will begin beta testing March 15 and launch by the end of the month, according to the company.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) gained 17.5% to $20.80. Northern Genesis SPAC merger partner, Lion Electric, highlighted construction of battery manufacturing plan and innovation center in Quebec.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 16.7% to $5.14.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) gained 15.7% to $45.08 after the company announced a merger with RideNow. RumbleON also released FY20 results.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 15.2% to $6.68. Potbelly, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 14.9% to $11.61. Century Casinos, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14.8% to $24.13. Intercept, last week, reaffirmed FY21 guidance and announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kapadia.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13% to $3.04. Meten EdtechX Education shares gained around 9% on Friday after the company announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 11.8% to $3.97.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 11.7% to $6.99. The company said it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares rose 10.4% to $1.2588 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 9.8% to $3.35.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 8.8% to $8.68.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.6% to $44.14.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 8.1% to $1.74 after declining 7% on Friday.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 7.9% to $3.57 after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.2% to $67.36.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 6.6% to $13.46. BioCryst, last week, said French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has granted temporary authorization for use for Berotralstat.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares dropped 17.3% to $5.71. Entera Bio, on March 11th, announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 14.3% to $6.92 after the company announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares dipped 13.7% to $5.05. NLS Pharmaceutics, last week, reported a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 13.3% to $4.12. Seelos Therapeutics shares jumped 56% on Friday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- Exterran Corporation (NASDAQ: EXTN) dropped 12.2% to $3.8650.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 11.5% to $2.55. Torchlight Energy Resources said it is continuing to work towards regulatory requirements related to its business combination with Metamaterial.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 9.9% to $4.45 after surging 10% on Friday.
- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) tumbled 9.6% to $14.26.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 9.6% to $3.69 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) dropped 9.2% to $14.08 after reporting Q4 results.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tumbled 8.8% to $189.85. Eli Lilly gave an in-depth look at its donanemab Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 7% to $2.2699 after rising around 5% on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas