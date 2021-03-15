What's Happening With AMC Stock, CCL Stock And RIOT Stock?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest price action and updates for AMC, cruise line stocks and Riot Blockchain.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to open nearly all of its California AMC locations on March 19.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading higher amid strength in travel names as more Americans continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the purchase of Bitmain S19j antminers.