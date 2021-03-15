What's Moving The Market Monday?
Top News
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be administered in Germany, following reports of recipients being taken ill.
- China asked Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to divest the company's media assets, as Chinese officials are concerned about the company's sway over public opinion.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures traded lower, yet still above 3,900.
- UK's FTSE 100 down 0.28% to near 6,742.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.17% to near 29,766.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.61%
Commodities
- Crude oil down 1.63% to near $64.54/barrel.
- Gold up 0.2% to near $1,723/oz.
- Silver up 1% to near $26.17/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 6.23% over the last 24 hours to near $56,440.
