What's Moving The Market Monday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Share:
What's Moving The Market Monday?

Top News

  • AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be administered in Germany, following reports of recipients being taken ill.
  • China asked Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to divest the company's media assets, as Chinese officials are concerned about the company's sway over public opinion.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures traded lower, yet still above 3,900.
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 0.28% to near 6,742.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.17% to near 29,766.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.61%

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 1.63% to near $64.54/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.2% to near $1,723/oz.
  • Silver up 1% to near $26.17/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 6.23% over the last 24 hours to near $56,440.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

