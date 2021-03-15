 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rayont Appoints Reyad Fezzani As Board Chairman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
  • International healthcare company Rayont Inc (OTC: RAYTannounced the appointment of BP PLC (NYSE: BP) veteran Reyad Fezzani as an independent director and chairman of the board.
  • No details were disclosed on the former chairman.
  • Price action: RAYT shares were trading higher by 2.04% at $2.5 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAYT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com