Rayont Appoints Reyad Fezzani As Board Chairman
- International healthcare company Rayont Inc (OTC: RAYT) announced the appointment of BP PLC (NYSE: BP) veteran Reyad Fezzani as an independent director and chairman of the board.
- No details were disclosed on the former chairman.
- Price action: RAYT shares were trading higher by 2.04% at $2.5 on the last check Monday.
