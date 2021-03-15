 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 11:46am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) - P/E: 9.79
  2. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 8.31
  3. Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 7.32
  4. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) - P/E: 8.79
  5. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) - P/E: 0.01

Most recently, SIGA Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.26, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.31. SIGA Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cooper Companies's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.17, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Quidel reported earnings per share at 11.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 5.78. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Greenlane Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.46 in Q2 and is now -0.35. Greenlane Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Geovax Labs reported earnings per share at -0.73, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.03. Geovax Labs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

