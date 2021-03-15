 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021
On Monday morning, 415 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Significance:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) rallied the most, trading up 933.59% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.22 on Monday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock set a new 52-week high of $278.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.59 Monday. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.36 on Monday, moving down 0.01%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.59.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $229.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.1%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit a yearly high of $352.38. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.06 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.62 Monday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $188.24.
  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.52 for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $246.30 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) stock set a new 52-week high of $344.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.83%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.98. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.71. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares hit $216.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.80 Monday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.60. The stock traded up 3.12% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $88.48. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.90. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.62 Monday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.56.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.61 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) shares hit a yearly high of $23.67. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $177.02.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.92 Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.02%.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares set a new yearly high of $83.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares set a new yearly high of $274.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.76.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares hit $74.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.6%.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares set a new yearly high of $23.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares set a new yearly high of $52.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares set a new yearly high of $116.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $128.90 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.12 with a daily change of up 5.03%.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $626.00. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.81. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares broke to $51.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.88%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.98.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $189.41. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a yearly high of $188.88. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.55 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.35. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares were up 6.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.88 for a change of up 6.91%.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.40 on Monday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $177.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares hit a yearly high of $40.47. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were down 0.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.58 for a change of down 0.04%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a yearly high of $51.91. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares were up 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.05 for a change of up 2.23%.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $314.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares were up 6.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.03 for a change of up 6.06%.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.53 Monday. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares broke to $147.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.99%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares hit $288.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.8%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit $101.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.75. The stock was up 4.28% for the day.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares hit $25.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.86%.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.64 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $32.67. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $63.41. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.65. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 40.76%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.57.
  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $34.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.21%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.87.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) shares broke to $17.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.57%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares broke to $42.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.13. The stock was up 8.38% for the day.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $180.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.89. The stock traded down 0.89% on the session.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.43.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares broke to $1,499.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit $28.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.17 on Monday morning, moving down 0.1%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares were up 1.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.98.
  • Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares set a new yearly high of $43.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit $140.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.38.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit $25.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.22.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares set a new yearly high of $62.55 this morning. The stock was up 3.06% on the session.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares were down 0.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.39 for a change of down 0.91%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.32.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.76.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares were down 1.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.89.
  • Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares broke to $20.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.
  • Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.80. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares were up 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.38 for a change of up 1.97%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.81. The stock traded down 2.17% on the session.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.50 on Monday morning, moving up 1.74%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.83 Monday. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $55.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares broke to $24.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.66%.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.40 for a change of up 1.7%.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares were up 2.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.09 for a change of up 2.69%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.61 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.38 on Monday, moving down 1.77%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $51.46 with a daily change of down 1.37%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.73 on Monday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) shares broke to $9.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit $22.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares were up 3.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.90 for a change of up 3.26%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to $98.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.20. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.77. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.29%.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $154.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.12 with a daily change of down 1.53%.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.28%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares were down 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.95.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $227.53. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.94.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.65. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new yearly high of $14.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $112.98 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.35. Shares traded up 1.62%.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.28 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were down 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.00.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.99 Monday. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.71 on Monday, moving up 4.28%.
  • Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares hit a yearly high of $60.60. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were up 2.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.76.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares were down 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.00 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.49.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.37 on Monday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 6.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.38.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.65 on Monday morning, moving down 0.94%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded down 1.49% on the session.
  • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares broke to $69.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.88 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.53 on Monday morning, moving down 0.34%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares broke to $20.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $174.59.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.73. Shares traded down 2.41%.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.95 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.50 for a change of up 3.21%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.47 on Monday, moving down 0.82%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.45. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
  • EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.12 on Monday, moving up 2.72%.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.06 with a daily change of up 8.14%.
  • ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) shares broke to $70.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.13%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.29. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares were down 0.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.68 for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $113.00 with a daily change of up 3.54%.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $77.21. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $77.29. Shares traded down 0.43%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.79. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit $19.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.55%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.00. Shares traded down 2.12%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded down 1.56% on the session.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.71.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.05. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 4.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.41.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares set a new yearly high of $81.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares were up 2.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.10 for a change of up 2.75%.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares were down 1.81% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.60 for a change of down 1.81%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $60.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares were down 1.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.65 for a change of down 1.97%.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $41.12. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares broke to $14.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.61%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) shares were down 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.00.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were up 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.20 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.26 on Monday, moving up 0.92%.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.87. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.22. The stock traded up 8.99% on the session.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.30 on Monday, moving down 0.29%.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares broke to $70.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares hit $40.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.96%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.75.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares were down 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.00 for a change of down 1.42%.
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.62. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares were down 0.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.99 for a change of down 0.23%.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.06 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares broke to $71.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.04. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.87 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares broke to $14.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.4%.
  • CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares broke to $24.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.8%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were up 73.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.00.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a yearly high of $74.70. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.
  • United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.98.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Monday, moving up 0.37%.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.85. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.00.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.28 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares were down 1.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.83.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares broke to $23.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares were up 4.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.76.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.81.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.43%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.92.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.19 with a daily change of down 1.61%.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $42.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.75.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares hit $59.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.93%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a yearly high of $40.83. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.70 with a daily change of down 1.79%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.09.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.58 with a daily change of up 1.54%.
  • McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.27 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.59. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.50 on Monday morning, moving up 4.28%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.65.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.04. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.64 Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.00 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares set a new yearly high of $43.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.70 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.68 Monday. The stock was up 11.49% for the day.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.56. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares were up 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.08 for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.27 with a daily change of down 2.1%.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $93.47. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.88 with a daily change of up 28.89%.
  • LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) shares broke to $44.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $77.39 with a daily change of down 1.46%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Monday morning, moving up 4.87%.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.64 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares broke to $51.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.29%.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares hit a yearly high of $16.95. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.21 Monday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.83. The stock traded up 4.46% on the session.
  • TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.66.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.39. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares set a new yearly high of $31.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.28. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.86 on Monday, moving down 0.21%.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.72.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.02. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit $18.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.26%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares broke to $26.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.00. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares set a new yearly high of $13.40 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.76. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.98 on Monday morning, moving down 1.23%.
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.64%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.77. Shares traded up 2.06%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.80 on Monday, moving up 4.41%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.71. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.88.
  • American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.42%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.56 with a daily change of up 3.99%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 1.97%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 2.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.63 for a change of up 2.56%.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit $164.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.29 on Monday, moving up 1.67%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.93. The stock traded down 2.33% on the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.93. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.47. Shares traded up 1.26%.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.73 on Monday morning, moving up 8.27%.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares were up 2.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.47 for a change of up 2.91%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.06. Shares traded up 3.23%.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares were down 1.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.87 for a change of down 1.36%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.56. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Monday morning, moving up 3.96%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares broke to $23.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.96%.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Circor International (NYSE:CIR) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.81 on Monday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.9%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.66. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares set a new yearly high of $47.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.37. The stock traded up 5.71% on the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.97. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.98.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares broke to $49.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.38. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.75. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.99%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $73.20 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
  • Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.74. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.67. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a yearly high of $18.84. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.58 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.95 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.08 Monday. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.66.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.78 Monday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.58 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares hit a yearly high of $2.75. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.02%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.75%.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares hit a yearly high of $21.21. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.15 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.98. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.91 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.73%.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares were up 5.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.47 for a change of up 5.78%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares were up 0.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.65.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.09. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) shares broke to $12.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.41%.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.00 on Monday, moving up 3.33%.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.84 with a daily change of up 7.31%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
  • Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.43 for a change of down 0.97%.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares were up 7.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 for a change of up 7.45%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.18. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.94.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares broke to $19.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.66 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.77 on Monday morning, moving up 0.28%.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares hit $8.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.88%.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares hit a yearly high of $49.00. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.73.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were down 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.66.
  • PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.11%.
  • Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.54 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.3%.
  • Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.98. Shares traded up 6.45%.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares hit a yearly high of $14.84. The stock traded up 15.6% on the session.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares broke to $11.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.89%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.47.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.30.
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.94. The stock traded down 3.65% on the session.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $9.19. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.75 Monday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.62. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.27. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.58. The stock traded up 5.87% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (AMEX:FEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.32. Shares traded up 1.22%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.47. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were up 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.61.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.30 for a change of up 1.58%.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.23 on Monday, moving down 0.62%.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.49 this morning. The stock was up 22.51% on the session.
  • Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.79. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.43 Monday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.50 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.12%.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.83. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.25. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.07 on Monday morning, moving down 5.55%.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.60. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.53. Shares traded up 7.77%.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares set a new yearly high of $6.69 this morning. The stock was up 13.1% on the session.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.10 for a change of up 2.82%.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.49 on Monday, moving up 141.18%.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.30. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares set a new yearly high of $9.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares were down 3.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.00 for a change of down 3.31%.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.77 this morning. The stock was up 933.59% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.98. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares set a new yearly high of $17.68 this morning. The stock was up 5.11% on the session.
  • Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.39 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares were up 4.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.78.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.90 with a daily change of up 3.77%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.45 on Monday morning, moving up 9.61%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Monday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.86. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SIF) shares broke to $13.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.83%.
  • LGL Group, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:LGL) shares broke to $14.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.96%.
  • MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.27 Monday. The stock was up 3.83% for the day.
  • OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) shares were up 1.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.06.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.93%.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.68. The stock was up 118.26% for the day.
  • Voya International High (NYSE:IID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.92. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares hit a yearly high of $3.88. The stock traded up 7.95% on the session.

 

