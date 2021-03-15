 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shift Technologies Appoints Retail Veteran Oded Shein As Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
  • End-to-end auto e-commerce platform Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) announced the appointment of retail veteran Oded Shein as the CFO, effective after filing 10-K for FY20.
  • Shein succeeds Cindy Hanford, who is the CFO since October 2019. 
  • Shein served as CFO of Stage Stores Inc (OTC: SSINQ) for seven years. Hanford would continue as a consultant to assist with the transition through April 21, 2021.
  • Price action: SFT shares traded lower by 4.43% at $9.7 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFT)

'SPACs Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 5 Deals, Rumors And Headline News
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
Analyzing The Price Action In Shift Technologies Stock Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com