Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 2 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

(NYSE:YSG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

(NYSE:YSG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.82 on Monday morning, moving down 5.13%. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.

