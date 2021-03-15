 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Monday morning, 2 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.82 on Monday morning, moving down 5.13%.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (ROOT + YSG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com