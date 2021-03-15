Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Monday morning, 2 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.82 on Monday morning, moving down 5.13%.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell to $10.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.0%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas