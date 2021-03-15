 Skip to main content

Sensata Technologies Seeks To Raise $500M From Private Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: STproposed to raise $500 million from senior notes in a private institutional offering via its subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V.

  • Sensata would utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, acquisition, strategic investments, debt repayment, and share buybacks.
  • Sensata acquired Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings last month for $400 million.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2020. Its long-term debt balance amounted to $3.96 billion.
  • ST shares have gained over 89% last year and hit a 52-week high on March 13.
  • Price action: ST shares are trading 0.21% lower at 62.70 on the last check Monday.

