Sensata Technologies Seeks To Raise $500M From Private Debt Offering
Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) proposed to raise $500 million from senior notes in a private institutional offering via its subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V.
- Sensata would utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, acquisition, strategic investments, debt repayment, and share buybacks.
- Sensata acquired Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings last month for $400 million.
- The company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2020. Its long-term debt balance amounted to $3.96 billion.
- ST shares have gained over 89% last year and hit a 52-week high on March 13.
- Price action: ST shares are trading 0.21% lower at 62.70 on the last check Monday.
