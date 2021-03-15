 Skip to main content

Magnite Seeks To Raise $350M Via Private Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Independent sell-side advertising platform Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNIannounced its intention to offer $350 million convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private institutional offering.

  • Initial purchasers of the notes will have a 13-day option to purchase up to additional $50 million notes.
  • The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce potential dilution to Magnite's common stock upon any conversion of notes.
  • The offering proceeds would be partly used for capped transactions, along with its previously announced acquisition of SpotX, general corporate purposes, other potential acquisitions, and strategic transactions.
  • MGNI's stock climbed 734% in the last six months.
  • Price action: MGNI shares are trading lower by 4.8% at $46.85 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

