Thinking About Buying Stock In Baidu, Sundial Growers, DraftKings, FuelCell Or Amazon?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Baidu, Sundial Growers DraftKings and Amazon.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) has been given permission by Cangzhou traffic authorities to experiment with various monetization mechanisms for autonomous driving services, a landmark step on Baidu Apollo's road to commercialization.

Baidu has been investing in autonomous driving since 2013, and said Apollo is the world's leading open platform for autonomous driving.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) and SAF Opportunities LP announced an agreement Monday to form a 50/50 joint venture, SunStream Bancorp Inc.

SunStream Bancorp Inc. will focus on cannabis-related verticals, seeking both Canadian and international opportunities and investments.

See Also: How To Buy Sundial Stock

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced a proposed offering Monday of $1 billion in convertible senior notes.

DraftKings said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include mergers and acquisitions and products or technology investments the company may identify in the future.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) announced Friday it has joined Hydrogen Europe, the leading European association representing the interests of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders.

The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed British online food delivery company Deliveroo intends to sell shares worth $1.39 billion in its upsized IPO, Reuters reports.

The listing would also include the share sale by some existing shareholders, further pushing the deal size. The IPO is estimated to value the firm above $7 billion, based on a private funding round completed in January.

Photo courtesy of FuelCell Energy.