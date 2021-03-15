 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu's AI Chip Unit Kunlun Valued At $2B In Latest Funding Round: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:

Baidu Inc’s (NASDAQ: BIDU) artificial intelligence (AI) chip unit Kunlun’s recent fundraising valued the business at around $2 billion, Reuters reports.

  • The fundraising was led by the Chinese private equity firm, CITIC Private Equity Funds Management (CPE), including IDG Capital, Legend Capital, and Oriza Hua.
  • Kunlun chips are mainly used for smart EVs and cloud computing.
  • Baidu is contemplating the commercialization of AI chip design capabilities to make the Kunlun unit a standalone company.
  • Baidu also operated another chip unit called Honghu.
  • Last week, Baidu launched a Hong Kong listing to raise $3 billion.
  • Price action: BIDU shares are up 0.28% at $264.99 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

China's Antitrust Regulator Penalizes Tencent, Baidu For Past Investments: Bloomberg
Palantir And BlackBerry: 2 Disruptors Trying To Power All Things
Hong Kong Approves Bilibili's $3B Dual Listing
Baidu Seeks Hong Kong Listing Akin To Alibaba: Reuters
Understanding Baidu's Unusual Options Activity
BlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com