60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares climbed 106.7% to close at $5.85 on Friday in reaction to a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) surged 70.8% to close at $6.90. Entera Bio shares climbed over 152% on Thursday after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares surged 56.3% to close at $4.75 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 35.7% to close at $15.20. The California-based developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics recently said that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 35.2% to close at $10.40. Ebang said it will commence beta testing of its crypto exchange by invite only on Mar. 15, 2021.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: RXDX) rose 33.1% to close at $25.29 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 25.3% to close at $20.83. Aemetis, on Thursday, reported Q4 earnings results.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) gained 23.3% to close at $9.26 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $13 per share.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 23.2% to close at $5.47. CLPS recently raised its FY21 adjusted net income growth guidance.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) surged 22.5% to close at $8.49.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 20.9% to close at $7.69. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, last week, entered into an out-licensing and product discovery agreement with a privately-held Kermode Biotechnologies Inc.
- Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) climbed 20.2% to close at $7.81.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 19.6% to close at $5.07.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) surged 19.5% to close at $16.34.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares gained 18.8% to close at $7.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) rose 18.3% to close at $9.53. AMREP, last week, reported higher earnings and sales for the third quarter.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) gained 18.2% to close at $5.91.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) rose 18.1% to close at $3.14 following report of partnership with Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 18% to close at $15.08. LendingClub recently released Q4 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) jumped 17.8% to close at $17.47 following weak quarterly sales.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 17.7% to close at $47.47 as the company reported a deal with its joint venture partner, Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems to end its seating co. joint venture in China.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 16.8% to close at $4.44 amid strength in 'Reddit stocks' for the session.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 16.5% to close at $7.96.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) climbed 15.9% to close at $4.08 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 15.9% to close at $17.77 after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) gained 15.5% to close at $12.57.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) jumped 15.5% to close at $20.37.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) jumped 14.9% to close at $3.86.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 14.3% to close at $5.99 after the company reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) surged 13.6% to close at $4.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 13% to close at $3.05. 22nd Century Group, on Thursday, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 12.8% to close at $4.22.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) climbed 12.4% to close at $29.13 as the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal by affiliates of New Mountain Capital for $26 per share in cash for total value of $963 million.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 12.1% to close at $1.57.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) climbed 10.6% to close at $27.88 on continued momentum from increased retail investor interest.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 8.1% to close at $202.77 after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 5.9% to close at $2.88 after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
Losers
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) declined 30.1% to close at $2.48 on Friday after surging over 75% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares tumbled 23.3% to close at $1.94 on Friday after the company priced its common stock offering of 28.572 million shares at $1.75 per share.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) dropped 22.1% to close at $2.33 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) declined 21% to close at $2.45 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) dropped 19.9% to close at $47.63 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 16.5% to close at $14.78 after Hindenburg Research released a bearish report on the stock.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 15.5% to close at $2.34.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 14.6% to close at $52.82. Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, last week, announced VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.
- MediciNova, Inc.(NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 14.1% to close at $6.03. MediciNova shares rose over 50% on March 9th following an announcement the company partnered with BARDA to develop MN-166 as a medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung injury.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) dipped 13.8% to close at $7.58. First High-School Education, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) fell 13.6% to close at $5.86 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) fell 12.9% to close at $9.45. Cango, last week, released Q4 results.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dropped 12.5% to close at $5.10.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) fell 12% to close at $8.60. FinVolution Group surged 93% on Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dipped 11.7% to close at $12.25. Jounce Therapeutics announced closing of public offering and full exercise of over-allotment option.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 11.3% to close at $2.19.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dropped 11.2% to close at $10.03.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.1% to close at $4.39 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 8.8% to close at $5.93. ENGlobal jumped around 44% on Thursday after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company..
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 8.5% to close at $318.1 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.6% to close at $210.34 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 6.1% to close at $71.79 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares fell 5.1% to close at $6.52 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
