Tesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that the automaker was revoking access to its beta full-self-driving feature to drivers who did not pay heed to the road.

What Happened: The entrepreneur revealed on Twitter that the FSD beta had expanded to approximately 2,000 owners.

“We’ve also revoked beta where drivers did not pay sufficient attention to the road. No accidents to date,” wrote Musk.

Musk said that the next major release of FSD would arrive in April. He said the automaker was “going with pure vision — not even using radar.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Musk had said that the self-driving software would be rolled out to a larger group of people.

The automaker planned to add a “download beta button” to its in-car software that would allow users to opt into the beta.

The update would only be available for those users who agree to drive carefully and users must approve a warning before the download is allowed, as per Musk.

When the FSD feature was first announced in October last year, Musk had said that Tesla was taking a slow and cautious approach.

The feature costs $10,000 and will be available through a subscription model by June.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $693.73 on Friday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.

