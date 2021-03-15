 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 3:46am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that the automaker was revoking access to its beta full-self-driving feature to drivers who did not pay heed to the road.

What Happened: The entrepreneur revealed on Twitter that the FSD beta had expanded to approximately 2,000 owners.

“We’ve also revoked beta where drivers did not pay sufficient attention to the road. No accidents to date,” wrote Musk.

Musk said that the next major release of FSD would arrive in April. He said the automaker was “going with pure vision — not even using radar.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Musk had said that the self-driving software would be rolled out to a larger group of people.

The automaker planned to add a “download beta button” to its in-car software that would allow users to opt into the beta.

The update would only be available for those users who agree to drive carefully and users must approve a warning before the download is allowed, as per Musk.

When the FSD feature was first announced in October last year, Musk had said that Tesla was taking a slow and cautious approach.

The feature costs $10,000 and will be available through a subscription model by June.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $693.73 on Friday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching $83,000 In NFT Sale
Tesla Fremont Factory Recorded 450 COVID-19 Cases After Controversial Reopening In May: Report
Xpeng Secures $78M Funding From A Chinese Provincial Government
Exclusive: Dogecoin Creator Says What Sets Meme Crypto Apart From 'Thousands Of Failed Coins' Is Being A Meme
Elon Musk's Weekend Dogemania: Calls On Coinbase To Support Dogecoin And Sends Wrong Crypto Soaring Again
US Transportation Regulator Singles Out Tesla In Calling For Tighter Autonomous Driving Rules
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs self-driving vehicles Tesla FSDNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com