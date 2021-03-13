 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment Restrictions
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment Restrictions

A U.S. federal judge blocked the government from restricting U.S. investment in Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi. 

What Happened: Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from imposing restrictions on U.S. investment in the Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY), the Wall Street Journal has reported

In the lawsuit, Xiaomi had argued that the ban on investing in the firm was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it deprived the company of its due process rights. 

In his verdict, the judge said that “Xiaomi is a publicly-traded company that produces commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control of the PRC or its security services.” 

Why It Matters: Xiaomi was blacklisted from getting U.S. investments over allegations of having connections with the Chinese military.

It is believed that the blacklist was imposed after Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, was awarded the “Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” in 2019 from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

According to the Defense Department, the MIIT assisted China’s policy of civil-military fusion, and Beijing depended on MIIT to boost military technology development.

Earlier, the Defense Department had alleged that Xiaomi’s plans to invest $7.7 billion into 5G and artificial intelligence were of key interest to the People’s Republic of China's military-civil fusion strategy.

To this point, the judge said, “investment in the technology didn’t necessarily suggest a military link.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XIACY + XIACF)

Qualcomm Struggles To Meet Chip Demand As Chip Crisis Extends To Phones: Reuters
US Blacklisted Xiaomi Citing Alleged Military Ties With China: WSJ
How Qualcomm's New Audio Chips Could Give Apple A Run For Its Money
ByteDance Looks To Copycat Popular Clubhouse App For China: Reuters
Global Markets Rally As Biden Takes Office, Dollar Softens, Bitcoin Falls To $33.2K
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Plan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Department of Defense U.S.News Penny Stocks Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com