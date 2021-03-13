Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, AMC, Alibaba Or American Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading higher Friday on reports that 777 Partners purchased 24 737 MAX airplanes. The stock may also be gaining amid reopening optimism, which has been a positive catalyst for air travel stocks.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares were trading higher Friday after the company in its 10-K said it estimates it can fund operations to satisfy rent and capital expenditure obligations.

According to a press release issued by AMC in Friday's after-hours session, two of its flagship locations in Los Angeles, AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15, will reopen on Monday afternoon, March 15.

AMC is planning to open all its remaining 23 movie theaters in Los Angeles County beginning on March 19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares were trading lower Friday amid reports that the CEO of affiliate Ant Group is resigning. Chinese stocks overall were lower for the session, potentially amid valuation concerns and a rise in US bond yields.

Traders and investors in airline stocks like American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) should note a milestone noted in data from the Transportation Security Administration yesterday. According to the TSA, 1.357 million airport passengers were screened Friday, the highest number of passengers screened since March 15, 2020, as COVID-19 lockdowns took hold across the country.

