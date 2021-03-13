 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, AMC, Alibaba Or American Airlines?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, AMC, Alibaba Or American Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, AMC, Alibaba and airline stocks.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading higher Friday on reports that 777 Partners purchased 24 737 MAX airplanes. The stock may also be gaining amid reopening optimism, which has been a positive catalyst for air travel stocks.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares were trading higher Friday after the company in its 10-K said it estimates it can fund operations to satisfy rent and capital expenditure obligations.

According to a press release issued by AMC in Friday's after-hours session, two of its flagship locations in Los Angeles, AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15, will reopen on Monday afternoon, March 15.

AMC is planning to open all its remaining 23 movie theaters in Los Angeles County beginning on March 19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares were trading lower Friday amid reports that the CEO of affiliate Ant Group is resigning. Chinese stocks overall were lower for the session, potentially amid valuation concerns and a rise in US bond yields.

Traders and investors in airline stocks like American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) should note a milestone noted in data from the Transportation Security Administration yesterday. According to the TSA, 1.357 million airport passengers were screened Friday, the highest number of passengers screened since March 15, 2020, as COVID-19 lockdowns took hold across the country.

(Photo: Boeing Co.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + AMC)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Lemonade, Sundial, Tesla And More
US Box Office Sales On Pace To Rebound... To 1982 Levels
8 Reopening Stocks Under $5
Investment 777 Partners Buys 2 Dozen Boeing 737 MAX 8 Airplanes
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Novavax, Palantir, AMC Or Facebook?
AMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com