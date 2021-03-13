 Skip to main content

US Box Office Sales On Pace To Rebound... To 1982 Levels
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
March 13, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Movie theaters in the U.S. are on pace to hit as high as $6 billion in sales this year, but that still would only be the same level as in 1982, adjusted for inflation, Bloomberg reported.

Slow Rebound: Gathering data from Boxoffice Pro, Bloomberg said U.S. box office sales will still be below 2019's $11.3 billion, estimating that sales are on track to hit $4.5 billion to $6 billion.

Last year, sales fell to just $2.3 billion.

But the pace could quicken. Adam Aron, chief executive of the world's largest theater chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), said earlier this week that the chain is no longer in survival mode as cities such as New York and Los Angeles begin reopening theaters.

AMC shares, which have been on a wild ride for a number of reasons, ended the week up 30.99% at $11.16.

Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) "Raya and the Last Dragon" and Warner Bros. "Tom & Jerry" are expected to do well this weekend. Warner Bros. falls under the ownership of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) through its WarnerMedia holding.

So far this year, the No. 1 selling movie is Universal Pictures' "The Croods: A New Age," which has brought in almost $21.5 million, according to Boxoffice Pro. Universal is owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) via NBCUniversal.

Streaming Impact: But there's still the open question of whether movie theaters will ever be the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have gotten even more accustomed to using streaming services from the likes of Disney, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Paramount+ from ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), and WarnerMedia's HBO, among others.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told Bloomberg he expects his studio will continue releasing films both in cinemas and online, following a widely-expected trend in the movie industry.

Earlier in the week, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said AMC is "dramatically overvalued."

Photo courtesy Pexels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron entertainment HBO movies Paramount Raya and the Last Dragon reopeningNews Best of Benzinga

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com