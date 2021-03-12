 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Friday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Top News

  • The U.S. Producer Price Index fell from 1.3% in January to 0.5% in February.
  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine was added to the World Health Organization's list of emergency tools to fight against COVID-19.
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his staff will work on a cannabis legalization bill over the weekend, which caused cannabis stocks to rally.
  • The SPDR Technology ETF (ARCA: XLK) moved 1% lower as bond yields moved higher.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures flirted with positive territory, holding above 3,900, as value stocks saw strength.
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.36% to near 6,761.
  • Japan's Nikkei up 1.73% to near 29,717.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.62%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 0.65% to near $65.59/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.02% to near $1,723/oz.
  • Silver down 0.98% to near $25.93/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 0.5% over the last 24 hours to near $56,884.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

