What's Moving The Market Friday?
Top News
- The U.S. Producer Price Index fell from 1.3% in January to 0.5% in February.
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine was added to the World Health Organization's list of emergency tools to fight against COVID-19.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his staff will work on a cannabis legalization bill over the weekend, which caused cannabis stocks to rally.
- The SPDR Technology ETF (NYSE: XLK) moved 1% lower as bond yields moved higher.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures flirted with positive territory, holding above 3,900, as value stocks saw strength.
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.36% to near 6,761.
- Japan's Nikkei up 1.73% to near 29,717.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.62%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 0.65% to near $65.59/barrel.
- Gold up 0.02% to near $1,723/oz.
- Silver down 0.98% to near $25.93/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 0.5% over the last 24 hours to near $56,884.
