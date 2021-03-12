 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying RIDE Stock, CCL Stock Or GM Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Lordstown, Carnival and General Motors.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares are trading lower after Hindenburg Research issued a blistering short report accusing the company of fraud and going short on the Ohio-based electric truck maker.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher on travel optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. EU nations are reportedly pushing to relax travel bans.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher following the Thursday signing of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, which has lifted discretionary names for the session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

