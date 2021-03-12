44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares jumped 87.3% to $5.30 in reaction to a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) gained 75.5% to $7.09. Entera Bio shares climbed over 152% on Thursday after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares climbed 62% to $4.895 after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 40% to $10.75. Ebang said it will commence beta testing of its crypto exchange by invite only on Mar. 15, 2021.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: RXDX) gained 22.4% to $23.25 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) jumped 20.3% to $3.25. 22nd Century Group, on Thursday, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 18% to $29.67 on continued momentum from increased retail investor interest.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 18% to $17.50 following weak quarterly sales.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 17.7% to $15.05. LendingClub recently released Q4 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 17.5% to $19.53. Aemetis, on Thursday, reported Q4 earnings results.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 17.2% to $8.81 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $13 per share.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) gained 15.8% to $8.02.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 15.7% to $46.65 as the company reported a deal with its joint venture partner, Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems to end its seating co. joint venture in China.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) surged 14.8% to $4.2893.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) climbed 12.9% to $29.26 as the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal by affiliates of New Mountain Capital for $26 per share in cash for total value of $963 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares rose 12.8% to $7.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) rose 12% to $3.9396 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 10.7% to $3.01 after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 10.5% to $5.79 after the company reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 8.6% to $1.52.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 7.5% to $16.49 after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.1% to $197.23 after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares dipped 27.5% to $1.8350 after the company priced its common stock offering of 28.572 million shares at $1.75 per share.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) fell 24.4% to $2.26 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 23.6% to $2.71 after surging over 75% on Thursday.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 19.9% to $47.65 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 19.5% to $2.4950 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 17.3% to $2.2901.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) declined 14.8% to $15.08 after Hindenburg Research released a bearish report on the stock.
- MediciNova, Inc.(NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 14.1% to $6.03. MediciNova shares rose over 50% on March 9th following an announcement the company partnered with BARDA to develop MN-166 as a medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung injury.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dropped 14% to $5.01.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) fell 13.9% to $5.84 after reporting a common stock offering.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) fell 11.7% to $8.62. FinVolution Group surged 93% on Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dipped 11.3% to $12.30. Jounce Therapeutics announced closing of public offering and full exercise of over-allotment option.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares dropped 10.9% to $2.1999.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 9.8% to $313.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 8.5% to $4.5189 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 7.8% to $7.79. The company’s Lomecel-B was recently approved by the FDA for compassionate use for the treatment of child with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 7.2% to $6.03. ENGlobal jumped around 44% on Thursday after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company..
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 7.1% to $2.11 after jumping 26% on Thursday.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 6.3% to $71.57 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 5.7% to $1.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 5.6% to $212.52 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares fell 4.1% to $6.59 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas