Amazon Attracts Indian Watchdog Attention: Reuters
India’s Enforcement Directorate had recently sought information from Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) regarding its operations in the country as it continued to investigate the e-commerce firm, Reuters reports.
- The Directorate would inspect the firm over alleged superior treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform leading to the evasion of the country’s foreign investment rules.
- The probe is based on a Reuters report citing internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. Amazon has refuted the allegations.
- Indian retailers had long alleged Amazon and Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) Flipkart of violating federal regulations and their detrimental effect on the small traders. The companies denied the allegations.
- The documents reviewed by Reuters depicted Amazon’s assistance to a small number of sellers by offering them discounts and special deals with big tech manufacturers like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Amazon also exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon India.
- Price action: AMZN stock was down 1.48% at $3,065.97 on the last check Friday.
