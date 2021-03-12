Google Under EU Watchdog Probe For Advertising: Bloomberg
The EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager cautioned Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google over a very cumbersome inquiry into its advertising business a new angle to a decade-long antitrust battle, Bloomberg reports.
- The EU assigned a very high priority to the technology sector in the last year, which had led to radical behavioral changes.
- Vestager’s investigation into the Google ads ecosystem encompassed a series of tech probes, including Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store and payment system, Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) marketplace, and data. Her most advanced investigation into Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) focused on how its control of seller data could radically reduce Amazon retail risks compared to the traders on the platform.
- The EU had been examining Google’s data practices since 2019 and had widened the scope to look at Google’s plans to phase out third-party cookies triggered by complaints from publishers.
- Vestager previously admitted taking a keen interest in Google’s advertising business to analyze and resolve the issues.
- The EU had already penalized Google for over $9 billion for breach of law by its shopping service, Android mobile phone operating system, and advertising business. Regulators have also scrutinized the company’s travel and local search services.
- Price action: GOOGL stock was down 2.90% at $2,053.51 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: Bloomberg European Union Competition CommissionNews Tech Media