Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher amid strength in stocks mentioned in the WallStreetBets Reddit group.

GameStop trader and investor Rod Alzmann chatted with Benzinga's Luke Jacobi Wednesday during the "Power Hour" show. His team of researchers from gmedd.com began publishing a bull thesis and research on the stock in mid-January, before the stock rose above $300.

See Also: How To Buy GameStop Stock

GameStop is a video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories.

GameStop shares are trading higher by 10.54% at $283.20. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

