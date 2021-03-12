Uber, Lyft To Share Deactivated Drivers Data To Improve Industry Wide Safety: Bloomberg
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) have created a program to disclose information about drivers and delivery people deactivated from their platforms for serious offenses, Bloomberg reports.
- The ride-hailing companies would disclose information about drivers who have been deactivated for sexual assault, based on classification from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, or murder under the Industry Sharing Safety Initiative.
- In 2018, Uber noted 3,000 allegations of sexual assaults involving drivers or passengers in the U.S. The company’s license was canceled in London multiple times in the past few years over safety concerns, though it won an 18-month extension last September.
- California-based background screening company, HireRight, would facilitate the program. The program is open to other transportation and delivery companies in the U.S. like DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) or GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).
- The program aimed at prioritizing safety, privacy, and fairness for both drivers and survivors.
- On Feb. 19, former Uber drivers James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam won a lawsuit against Uber filed in 2015 alleging maltreatment of the drivers, which extended to the U.K.’s Supreme Court. They were awaiting the Amsterdam District Court’s decision on Uber’s potential breach of Europe’s strict privacy regulations by withholding information on drivers and couriers.
- Price action: UBER shares are up 0.92% at $59.49, and LYFT was up 1.77% at $63.83 on the last check Friday.
