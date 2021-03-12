Why Entera Bio's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares are trading higher on heavy volume Friday after the company announced the Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.

According to Entera, EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, drug candidate positioned as the first potential once daily, oral, bone building (anabolic) treatment for osteoporosis patients.

Entera Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with a significant unmet medical need.

Trading has been halted three times as of 10:10 a.m. ET. Entera Bio shares are trading higher by 103.47% at $8.22 at the time of publication.