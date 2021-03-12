 Skip to main content

Entercom Media Raises $540M Via Upsized Institutional Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Media and entertainment company Entercom Communications Corp’s (NYSE: ETM) subsidiary Entercom Media Corp priced $540 million in 6.75% senior secured second-lien notes due 2029 in an upsized private institutional offering.

  • The offering size was upsized from the previously announced $500 million.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 25, 2021.
  • The offering proceeds would be utilized to repay its 7.25% senior notes due 2024 and partially repay its senior secured credit facility.
  • Entercom’s total long-term debt balance was $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2020
  • Price action: ETM stock was down 2.02% at $6.07 on the last check Friday.

