Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 571 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the biggest gainer, trading up 93.32% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.18. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares hit $112.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.86 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.08.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares hit a yearly high of $258.73. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.19.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.21 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to $349.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.66%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $78.37 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) stock set a new 52-week high of $368.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.47. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares hit a yearly high of $54.60. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $63.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.56 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit $5.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.81 on Friday, moving up 1.56%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.70.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares hit $91.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.81%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $91.23. Shares traded up 2.68%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.40 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.44. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Eni (NYSE:E) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 2.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.97.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.86. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.92 on Friday morning, moving up 1.48%.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $158.40. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.83 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.85 on Friday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares hit a yearly high of $166.82. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.50 on Friday, moving up 1.5%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.47.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares were down 0.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.68.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.49.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.12 Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.78. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $557.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.32%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.89. Shares traded up 2.22%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.06 on Friday morning, moving up 1.92%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.76. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.97 on Friday, moving up 4.75%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.23. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit $103.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares set a new yearly high of $69.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.94 Friday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.60 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit $46.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.95 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit a yearly high of $100.26. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.12. The stock was up 8.24% for the day.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.95 on Friday, moving up 0.64%.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.38. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit a yearly high of $26.05. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.81 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares hit $22.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.81 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $244.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.31 on Friday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares set a new yearly high of $333.95 this morning. The stock was up 8.47% on the session.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.54. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.59. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.68. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.32 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares broke to $63.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.90 for a change of up 1.28%.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,449.64 on Friday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.49.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares set a new yearly high of $51.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.75 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit $26.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.51%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.85.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares broke to $62.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $153.74.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares hit a yearly high of $59.24. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $172.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $81.11. Shares traded up 1.76%.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares were up 3.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.72 for a change of up 3.4%.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) shares set a new yearly high of $49.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.23 Friday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares broke to $97.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were up 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $867.95.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.99.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.98.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.88. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.54. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.79 Friday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares hit $104.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.09. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.61. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.05 on Friday morning, moving up 1.63%.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.72 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares hit $57.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.99. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit $116.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.17%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $49.44 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.18 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.71 on Friday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.52 on Friday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.01 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.95. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares were up 2.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.39.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares were up 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.58 for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.14. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares set a new yearly high of $93.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.79%.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to $74.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $65.98. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.37.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.52. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.81. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares broke to $268.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares hit a yearly high of $140.42. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.46 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.49 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.59. Shares traded up 1.64%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.47. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.86 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.56. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.11 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.76 on Friday, moving up 1.35%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.12.
  • CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.29. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.59 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $90.72. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.77. Shares traded up 1.11%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.93.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares broke to $28.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.04%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.70 Friday. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.24 on Friday, moving up 1.17%.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares were up 1.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.56.
  • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) shares were up 0.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.13 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.50. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares set a new yearly high of $47.98 this morning. The stock was up 16.4% on the session.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.45 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares hit a yearly high of $47.15. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.22 Friday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 1.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.67.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.36 on Friday morning, moving up 1.84%.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares were up 0.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.90.
  • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares broke to $99.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.99 Friday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares hit a yearly high of $68.75. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit $35.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $172.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.26%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares were up 1.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.25.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) stock set a new 52-week high of $96.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.84 with a daily change of up 1.94%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.15 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.66. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.99. The stock traded down 0.92% on the session.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.94.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.91. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit $190.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.68 Friday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.03.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares hit a yearly high of $33.43. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares broke to $44.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Friday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.95 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) shares were down 0.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.10 for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.85.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) shares broke to $12.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit $20.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.51. Shares traded up 1.61%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares were up 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.16.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a yearly high of $97.74. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.41 on Friday, moving up 0.04%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) shares were down 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.00.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares were up 2.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.00 for a change of up 2.28%.
  • Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series ES Operating Partnership Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (NYSE:ESBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.08 Friday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.93 with a daily change of up 0.87%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.42. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.88. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.56. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.84 on Friday, moving up 2.47%.
  • CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.53 Friday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares set a new yearly high of $99.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.60. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.29. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.35. Shares traded down 1.56%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $58.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shares broke to $96.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares were up 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.00.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares hit a yearly high of $36.43. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares broke to $42.02 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $76.28 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $172.47. Shares traded down 1.21%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.16. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.64 on Friday, moving up 2.01%.
  • Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $78.20 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.84 on Friday, moving up 1.45%.
  • Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares broke to $57.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.10 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.93 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.79. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.99. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.05 on Friday, moving down 0.01%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
  • Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) shares set a new yearly high of $57.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares set a new yearly high of $99.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.90. Shares traded up 1.72%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares set a new yearly high of $102.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.65. Shares traded up 2.87%.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.05.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.63%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $291.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares broke to $60.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares set a new yearly high of $80.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a yearly high of $12.37. The stock traded up 3.37% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.50 on Friday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.80 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.49 Friday. The stock was up 2.71% for the day.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
  • Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.63 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a yearly high of $92.53. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares set a new yearly high of $76.65 this morning. The stock was up 4.16% on the session.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a yearly high of $42.86. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.40 on Friday morning, moving up 1.62%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.93 on Friday, moving up 2.68%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.49. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.66. Shares traded up 1.82%.
  • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares were down 0.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.08.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.89. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares hit a yearly high of $15.30. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares were up 1.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.65 for a change of up 1.79%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.75. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.91%.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.05 with a daily change of down 1.32%.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares hit $18.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.64%.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.93. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.91 Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.74. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.20.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.58.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares were up 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.42 for a change of up 2.86%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.12 on Friday, moving up 1.99%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.68 Friday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares were up 1.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.88 for a change of up 1.87%.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $40.81 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares set a new yearly high of $14.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
  • Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.79.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.06. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.12 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit a yearly high of $17.82. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.71 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares were up 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.42 for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) shares hit a yearly high of $24.20. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shares set a new yearly high of $33.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.88%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares hit a yearly high of $89.94. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares hit $17.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.63 Friday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $106.91 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.75. Shares traded up 1.4%.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.31.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $66.49. Shares traded up 1.39%.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares set a new yearly high of $91.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.68. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) shares hit $50.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.83 Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.97 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.65. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
  • TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.44. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.90.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares hit $15.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.45%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares set a new yearly high of $24.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.81. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.95. The stock traded up 2.35% on the session.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.74. Shares traded up 2.51%.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) shares set a new yearly high of $15.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Universal (NYSE:UVV) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.52. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.83 on Friday morning, moving up 1.47%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.67 on Friday, moving up 2.87%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were down 0.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.09 for a change of down 0.28%.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.27.
  • Tompkins Financial Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TMP) shares hit $92.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) shares hit $35.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.76%.
  • City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares hit $87.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares were up 1.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.95. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 1.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.50 for a change of up 1.23%.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.96 Friday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.90 Friday. The stock was up 3.05% for the day.
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) shares broke to $48.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.69%.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares were up 2.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.44.
  • 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares hit $50.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares were up 0.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.86.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.11 on Friday, moving up 1.02%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.75. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $56.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.01.
  • New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Friday, moving down 0.23%.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Friday morning, moving up 2.76%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.74.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.72%.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit $23.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.15%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.99. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.38%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares broke to $36.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.72. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares broke to $25.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.24 on Friday, moving up 3.02%.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.34. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Sprott (NYSE:SII) shares broke to $44.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.86 with a daily change of up 2.58%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.46 Friday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.18 on Friday morning, moving up 2.39%.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.64.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares hit a yearly high of $9.21. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.25 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.36%.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares were up 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.41.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.62 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.84 with a daily change of down 0.56%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares broke to $19.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares hit $67.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.79%.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.24. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.54 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.76.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.63. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.07 on Friday, moving up 0.7%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares were up 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.59.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.61 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.54 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares were up 1.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.17.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday. The stock was up 10.75% for the day.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares broke to $33.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.48. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98.
  • Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares set a new yearly high of $55.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares broke to $30.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.41.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares broke to $47.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Friday, moving down 0.21%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares were up 2.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.32.
  • Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.20. Shares traded up 2.31%.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.17 Friday. The stock was up 7.72% for the day.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.51 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares set a new yearly high of $16.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares were up 2.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.32.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.89 on Friday, moving up 2.16%.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.64 on Friday, moving up 1.33%.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $49.49 with a daily change of up 3.08%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Friday morning, moving up 5.45%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $22.70 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares were up 5.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.45.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.99. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.94.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were up 2.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.54. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.32 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.63 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
  • Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares hit $49.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.04%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a yearly high of $39.39. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.62. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.64 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.74. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.75. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.57 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares broke to $30.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%.
  • Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) shares hit $16.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.82 on Friday, moving up 2.76%.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares broke to $10.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.03 Friday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $293.00. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.00. Shares traded up 1.61%.
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.11%.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.98. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit $10.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.23%.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares were up 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.34.
  • Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) shares set a new yearly high of $77.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.12 Friday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.12 with a daily change of up 0.94%.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.30. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.74 with a daily change of up 1.75%.
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares broke to $102.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.48. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares set a new yearly high of $14.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares set a new yearly high of $34.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.37. Shares traded down 0.18%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.80. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares hit $44.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $60.79. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares broke to $30.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.31%.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.80 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.55 on Friday, moving up 1.65%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
  • MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.74 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.40.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.81.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares were up 2.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.25.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.63 on Friday morning, moving up 2.8%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.27. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares were up 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.91 for a change of up 0.89%.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.44 with a daily change of up 2.95%.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.33%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.87 for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.69. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.11.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.54%.
  • South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.08. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.82. Shares traded up 3.48%.
  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.79 Friday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
  • Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares were up 2.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.38.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.80.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.90. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares hit $26.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.33%.
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares hit $14.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.63 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares were up 2.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.78.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.28 on Friday morning, moving up 1.4%.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.39. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.00 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.73 on Friday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit $12.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%.
  • American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares hit a yearly high of $36.29. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares broke to $24.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.89 Friday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.94. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares set a new yearly high of $7.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% on the session.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.96.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a yearly high of $12.95. The stock traded up 6.8% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.54 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares were up 3.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.93 for a change of up 3.03%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares set a new yearly high of $19.54 this morning. The stock was up 4.58% on the session.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $13.05. The stock traded down 2.02% on the session.
  • First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.53 Friday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares were up 2.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.66 for a change of up 2.32%.
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
  • Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.25. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares hit $48.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.68 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 1.22%.
  • CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.90. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were up 8.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.78.
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.40. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares set a new yearly high of $29.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares were up 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.30.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares broke to $15.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) shares broke to $3.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
  • GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.21 with a daily change of up 4.4%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.92 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.96 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.98.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares hit $9.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.38%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.42 Friday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares hit a yearly high of $12.46. The stock traded up 6.38% on the session.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares hit $21.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.57 on Friday, moving down 0.04%.
  • Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares were up 1.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.31.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.60. Shares traded up 2.71%.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit $14.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.30 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.67. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.99 on Friday, moving up 2.24%.
  • Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.56.
  • Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) shares were up 3.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.12.
  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.
  • Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $9.19 with a daily change of up 2.8%.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.15. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.70 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares broke to $12.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.73%.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.00. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.35 on Friday, moving up 4.37%.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares were up 7.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.29.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.45%.
  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.59.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares broke to $8.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares set a new yearly high of $23.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares set a new yearly high of $15.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.13 on Friday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.20. The stock traded up 4.04% on the session.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares hit $69.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares were up 93.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.35 for a change of up 93.32%.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) shares were up 0.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.20 for a change of up 0.77%.
  • BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares hit $15.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.73 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.85 on Friday, moving up 16.73%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.43%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares hit $9.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares set a new yearly high of $3.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.29% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.44 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares were up 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.86.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares were up 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • EV Floating-Rate Income (NYSE:EFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.32 on Friday, moving up 2.44%.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WLMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.95. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.
  • AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares were up 14.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.75.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.57. Shares traded up 2.33%.
  • Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares were up 7.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.
  • GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares hit $4.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.2%.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.82. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

