Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 10:03am   Comments
During Friday's morning trading, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a yearly low of $16.99. The stock was down 89.62% on the session.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.21%.

 

