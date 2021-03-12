Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Novavax, Palantir, AMC Or Facebook?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Novavax, Palantir, AMC and Facebook Monday morning.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported final efficacy of 96.4% against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom of NVX–CoV2373.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) on Thursday said it has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with French automotive supplier Faurecia to help the latter accelerate its digital transformation and move toward carbon neutrality.

Faurecia will use Palantir's Foundry software to gain further insight into its data across the company, from manufacturing to purchasing, from engineering to finances.

Palantir Foundry was designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources and make the best possible use of their data.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is likely getting discounts on film-rental fees from WarnerMedia. AMC could be getting as much as a 10% discount on the rental rates from WarnerMedia, according to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has nearly 10,000 people working in its group developing augmented and virtual reality devices.

The headcount suggests that almost one-fifth of Facebook’s global workforce is working at the company’s Reality Labs division, as per The Verge, citing internal organizational data.