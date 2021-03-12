Zoom Mostly Wins User Data Privacy Lawsuit: Bloomberg
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) won the most vital lawsuit alleging its illegal sharing of users’ personal information with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Bloomberg reports. The tech majors were already amidst such privacy lawsuits.
- The U.S. District Judge in San Jose, California, sought clarity over Zoom’s alleged data share or sale.
- The lawsuit alleged Zoom of sharing user data with Facebook enabling the latter in detailed surveillance of individual lives. Zoom was alleged to reveal the user activities, including the nature of participants’ meetings and identities, which according to the company, was non-sensitive technical device data.
- The judge also dismissed the users’ complaints about illegal intruders hijacking Zoom meetings to display pornography, graphic violence, or racist language, called Zoombombing.
- The judge acknowledged Zoom’s argument under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provided broad protection for internet platforms, relieving them for the content presented by third parties known as Zoombombers.
- The judge allowed the plaintiffs to pursue their claims regarding Zoom’s breached of the contract. It further permitted them to revise and refile the allegations dismissed in the suit.
- Zoom shares reaped huge gains as the pandemic hit from rising remote work and other professional commitments.
- Price action: ZM stock was down 2.4% at $346.6 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
