38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares rose 51.7% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio shares climbed over 152% on Thursday after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data. The company is set to release results for the year ended December 30, 2020 on March 18, 2021.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) rose 48.9% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 27.1% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 25.5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday. The company is scheduled to release Q4 results on March 23.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 24.8% to $21.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported expansion of AdCOVID manufacturing collaboration with Lonza.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 20.3% to $225.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was 96.4% effective “against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain” in Phase 3 trials.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 14.3% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 13.2% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded a BARDA contract for up to $86.8 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares rose 13% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 11.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 10.7% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 10.1% to $16.88 in pre-market trading after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 9.5% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Thursday. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 8.9% to $3.31 in pre-market trading as BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with Buy rating and $14 price target.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) rose 8.1% to $20.39 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 90% to $16.85 in pre-market trading after dropping around 90% on Thursday.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 25.1% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging over 75% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 24.9% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 22.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) fell 15.4% to $8.27 in pre-market trading. FinVolution Group surged 93% on Thursday after the company reported Q4 results.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) fell 15% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 14.2% to $51.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- MediciNova, Inc.(NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 13.1% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. MediciNova shares rose over 50% on March 9th following an announcement the company partnered with BARDA to develop MN-166 as a medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung injury.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 11% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 10.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 10.8% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after jumping 43% on Thursday.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 9.9% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 9.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies recently said it won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 9.8% to $313.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares fell 9.8% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares fell 9.7% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 9.7% to $4.46 in pre-market trading following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 9.2% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 8.9% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 8.2% to $70.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 8.2% to $5.97 in pre-market trading. ENGlobal jumped around 44% on Thursday after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company..
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 8.1% to $7.77 in pre-market trading. The company’s Lomecel-B was recently approved by the FDA for compassionate use for the treatment of child with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 4.8% to $214.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
