 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 5:20am   Comments
Share:
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares climbed 152.5% to close at $4.04 on Thursday after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) surged 93.1% to close at $9.77 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares jumped 87.1% to close at $4.49.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) jumped 75.7% to close at $3.55.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) surged 44% to close at $3.93.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 43.8% to close at $6.50 after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) gained 42.9% to close at $5.00.
  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) jumped 40.7% to close at $49.25. Coupang priced 130 million shares at $35 per share.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) climbed 39.8% to close at $4.04 after the company announced it formed a product development collaboration with BAT, which includes a strategic investment from BAT for 19.9% equity interest.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 39.1% to close at $5.27 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine consortium received a commitment from the MCTI to fund clinical development and commercialization of a Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine with an award of up to $60 million.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) jumped 36.5% to close at $5.87 following FY20 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $54.9 million, up from $28.6 million year over year.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 33.3% to close at $10.53. Lizhi on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 32.1% to close at $61.83. Vir Biotechnology and GSK disclosed that VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) jumped 31.4% to close at $7.82 following Q4 results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 30.1% to close at $36.40.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 28.4% to close at $2.26.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) climbed 26.1% to close at $2.27.
  • Contrafect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 25% to close at $6.35.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) rose 24.3% to close at $9.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 23.8% to close at $6.87 after the company announced the acquisition of Mobcrush.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 23.6% to close at $23.77.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) rose 23.4% to close at $10.85. Cango released Q4 results after the closing bell.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 23.2% to close at $13.21.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares surged 23% to close at $47.52.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares jumped 22.8% to close at $13.29.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 22.6% to close at $3.20.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) gained 22.5% to close at $6.00.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) jumped 22.4% to close at $18.80.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 22.4% to close at $11.35.
  • Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) gained 22.1% to close at $14.65 following Dow Jones report that Grab is in talks to go public through SPAC Merger with SPAC backed by Altimeter.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) rose 22% to close at $6.37. Harvard Bioscience recently reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 21.6% to close at $2.70 following Q4 results.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 20.5% to close at $19.51 after the company tweeted Mar. 10 article highlighting that Rods & Cones will be adding its M-Series smart glasses to offering.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 20.4% to close at $2.72.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 20.3% to close at $2.96.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 19.1% to close at $16.43. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares jumped 17.9% to close at $23.29.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 17.7% to close at $6.10.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $2.47.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 17.5% to close at $8.45 after the company’s Lomecel-B was approved by the FDA for compassionate use for the treatment of child with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 15.4% to close at $5.55. GeoVax, last week, announced filing of two additional COVID-related patent applications.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 14.8% to close at $16.88.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 14.6% to close at $3.46 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 13.1% to close at $18.71 following Q4 results.
  • Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) rose 12.2% to close at $16.43.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) gained 10.9% to close at $69.76 following Q4 results.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 6.3% to close at $33.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

 

Losers

  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares dipped 89.4% to close at $16.87 on Thursday
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 26.5% to close at $1.91. The company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have commenced delisting proceedings.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 23.4% to close at $3.48. Enveric Biosciences shares jumped 55% on Wednesday in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares dropped 22.3% to close at $11.87. The FDA has finally approved AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ tivozanib for advanced renal cell carcinoma, nine years after it first submitted its marketing application to the agency.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares fell 21.8% to close at $47.37 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 19.7% to close at $7.02. MediciNova shares gained around 54% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 17.6% to close at $2.11. Cemtrex shares jumped 53% on Wednesday with abnormally high session volume.
  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) dropped 17% to close at $3.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 16.8% to close at $8.29.
  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) fell 16.8% to close at $6.06 following Q4 results. The company posted a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 16.7% to close at $25.22 after surging around 69% on Wednesday.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 16.3% to close at $15.11 after the company reported Q4 results and named Sunil Doshi as CFO.
  • Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) fell 16% to close at $20.14 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) dropped 14.8% to close at $91.25 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 14.4% to close at $2.08.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 14.3% to close at $18.35. Red Violet, on Wednesday, released Q4 results.
  • Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 13.5% to close at $22.27 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance. The company also announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 13.4% to close at $5.58 after dropping around 32% on Wednesday. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 12.6% to close at $12.88. Cloudera reported upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak FY22 guidance.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) dropped 12.1% to close at $34.03 as the company reported development of ACE2 Decoy COVID-19 therapeutic.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) fell 12% to close at $8.80 as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) dropped 11.7% to close at $6.80 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • Savara Inc.(NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 11.2% to close at $1.59 after reporting a common stock offering. The company in an 8-K reported it entered a Master Services Agreement with Parexel to provide contract services related to clinical trials conducted by the company.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 10.9% to close at $1.80 after the company announced a 9.375 million share common stock offering and priced it at $1.60 per share.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares fell 10.6% to close at $4.40 after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 9.7% to close at $3.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 9.5% to close at $5.98 after gaining 45% on Wednesday.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 6.5% to close at $67.41 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGC + ALIM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com