76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares climbed 152.5% to close at $4.04 on Thursday after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) surged 93.1% to close at $9.77 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares jumped 87.1% to close at $4.49.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) jumped 75.7% to close at $3.55.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) surged 44% to close at $3.93.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 43.8% to close at $6.50 after Will Meade, a trader on Twitter with 165,000 followers, tweeted his support for the engineering services company.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) gained 42.9% to close at $5.00.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) jumped 40.7% to close at $49.25. Coupang priced 130 million shares at $35 per share.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) climbed 39.8% to close at $4.04 after the company announced it formed a product development collaboration with BAT, which includes a strategic investment from BAT for 19.9% equity interest.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 39.1% to close at $5.27 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine consortium received a commitment from the MCTI to fund clinical development and commercialization of a Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine with an award of up to $60 million.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) jumped 36.5% to close at $5.87 following FY20 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $54.9 million, up from $28.6 million year over year.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 33.3% to close at $10.53. Lizhi on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 32.1% to close at $61.83. Vir Biotechnology and GSK disclosed that VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) jumped 31.4% to close at $7.82 following Q4 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 30.1% to close at $36.40.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 28.4% to close at $2.26.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) climbed 26.1% to close at $2.27.
- Contrafect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 25% to close at $6.35.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) rose 24.3% to close at $9.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 23.8% to close at $6.87 after the company announced the acquisition of Mobcrush.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 23.6% to close at $23.77.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) rose 23.4% to close at $10.85. Cango released Q4 results after the closing bell.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) gained 23.2% to close at $13.21.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares surged 23% to close at $47.52.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares jumped 22.8% to close at $13.29.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 22.6% to close at $3.20.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) gained 22.5% to close at $6.00.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) jumped 22.4% to close at $18.80.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 22.4% to close at $11.35.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) gained 22.1% to close at $14.65 following Dow Jones report that Grab is in talks to go public through SPAC Merger with SPAC backed by Altimeter.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) rose 22% to close at $6.37. Harvard Bioscience recently reported upbeat quarterly results.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 21.6% to close at $2.70 following Q4 results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 20.5% to close at $19.51 after the company tweeted Mar. 10 article highlighting that Rods & Cones will be adding its M-Series smart glasses to offering.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 20.4% to close at $2.72.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 20.3% to close at $2.96.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 19.1% to close at $16.43. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares jumped 17.9% to close at $23.29.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 17.7% to close at $6.10.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $2.47.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 17.5% to close at $8.45 after the company’s Lomecel-B was approved by the FDA for compassionate use for the treatment of child with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 15.4% to close at $5.55. GeoVax, last week, announced filing of two additional COVID-related patent applications.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 14.8% to close at $16.88.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) rose 14.6% to close at $3.46 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 13.1% to close at $18.71 following Q4 results.
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) rose 12.2% to close at $16.43.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) gained 10.9% to close at $69.76 following Q4 results.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 6.3% to close at $33.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
Losers
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares dipped 89.4% to close at $16.87 on Thursday
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 26.5% to close at $1.91. The company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have commenced delisting proceedings.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 23.4% to close at $3.48. Enveric Biosciences shares jumped 55% on Wednesday in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares dropped 22.3% to close at $11.87. The FDA has finally approved AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ tivozanib for advanced renal cell carcinoma, nine years after it first submitted its marketing application to the agency.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares fell 21.8% to close at $47.37 after the company reported Q4 results.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 19.7% to close at $7.02. MediciNova shares gained around 54% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 17.6% to close at $2.11. Cemtrex shares jumped 53% on Wednesday with abnormally high session volume.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) dropped 17% to close at $3.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 16.8% to close at $8.29.
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) fell 16.8% to close at $6.06 following Q4 results. The company posted a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 16.7% to close at $25.22 after surging around 69% on Wednesday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 16.3% to close at $15.11 after the company reported Q4 results and named Sunil Doshi as CFO.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) fell 16% to close at $20.14 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) dropped 14.8% to close at $91.25 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of common stock.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 14.4% to close at $2.08.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 14.3% to close at $18.35. Red Violet, on Wednesday, released Q4 results.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 13.5% to close at $22.27 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance. The company also announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 13.4% to close at $5.58 after dropping around 32% on Wednesday. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 12.6% to close at $12.88. Cloudera reported upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak FY22 guidance.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) dropped 12.1% to close at $34.03 as the company reported development of ACE2 Decoy COVID-19 therapeutic.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) fell 12% to close at $8.80 as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) dropped 11.7% to close at $6.80 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Savara Inc.(NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 11.2% to close at $1.59 after reporting a common stock offering. The company in an 8-K reported it entered a Master Services Agreement with Parexel to provide contract services related to clinical trials conducted by the company.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 10.9% to close at $1.80 after the company announced a 9.375 million share common stock offering and priced it at $1.60 per share.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares fell 10.6% to close at $4.40 after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 9.7% to close at $3.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 9.5% to close at $5.98 after gaining 45% on Wednesday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 6.5% to close at $67.41 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
