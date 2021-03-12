 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 4:09am   Comments
  • The Producer Price Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After January's 1.3% monthly rise in producer prices, a monthly increase of 0.4% is expected for February.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 78.5 in March from prior reading of 76.8.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

