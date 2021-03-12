Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The Producer Price Index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After January's 1.3% monthly rise in producer prices, a monthly increase of 0.4% is expected for February.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 78.5 in March from prior reading of 76.8.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
