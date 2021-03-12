Tesla Delays Model S Plaid Plus Deliveries To Middle Of Next Year

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delayed delivery of the new Model S Plaid Plus by a few months to mid-2022.

What Happened: Tesla has updated its Model S online configurator to change the delivery timeline to the middle of 2022. The Plaid Plus was earlier expected to be released at the end of 2021.

The move came just a few hours after the automaker quietly updated its online configurator to increase the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S vehicles, marking the second price change by the company in recent days. The new price for the Model S Plaid Plus is now $149,990, up by $10,000.

Why It Matters: Tesla is only taking reservations with refundable deposits for the vehicle, and not actual orders. The automaker’s decision to delay deliveries could indicate it is seeing increased reservations for the Model S Plaid Plus.

The Model S Plaid Plus will use Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell which allows for faster charging, better power, and performance. It's a powerful fully electric vehicle with 520-plus miles of range and a zero-to-60 mph time of under 2 seconds.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.7% higher on Thursday at $699.60, but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session.

