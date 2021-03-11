 Skip to main content

14 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Quest Resource (NASDAQ: QRHC)  shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported final efficacy of 96.4% against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom of NVX–CoV2373.
  • ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a BARDA contract for up to $86.8 million.
  • Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.29, up from $0.18 and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.21), down from $(0.54) year over year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

