14 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Quest Resource (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported final efficacy of 96.4% against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom of NVX–CoV2373.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a BARDA contract for up to $86.8 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.29, up from $0.18 and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(1.21), down from $(0.54) year over year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
