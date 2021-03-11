 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Thursday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
What's Moving The Market Thursday?

Top News

  • President Joe Biden signed the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday, March 11. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the motion Wednesday, March 10.
  • Biden was expected to sign the bill Friday. 
  • Initial jobless claims for the first week of March showed a decrease from 745,000 in the prior week to 712,000 filings. 
  • Denmark, Italy and Iceland suspended use of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine in a precautionary decision following unconfirmed reports of blood clots linked to vaccine shots, with an investigation ongoing.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures approached a new all time high, 3,959.25. 
  • UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.17% to near 6,736.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.6% to near 29,211.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.52%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 2.23% to near $65.88/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.1% to near $1,723/oz.
  • Silver down 0.18% to near $26.13/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 0.08% over the last 24 hours to near $57,257.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

