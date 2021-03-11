What's Moving The Market Thursday?
Top News
- President Joe Biden signed the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday, March 11. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the motion Wednesday, March 10.
- Biden was expected to sign the bill Friday.
- Initial jobless claims for the first week of March showed a decrease from 745,000 in the prior week to 712,000 filings.
- Denmark, Italy and Iceland suspended use of the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine in a precautionary decision following unconfirmed reports of blood clots linked to vaccine shots, with an investigation ongoing.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures approached a new all time high, 3,959.25.
- UK's FTSE 100 is up 0.17% to near 6,736.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.6% to near 29,211.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.52%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 2.23% to near $65.88/barrel.
- Gold down 0.1% to near $1,723/oz.
- Silver down 0.18% to near $26.13/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 0.08% over the last 24 hours to near $57,257.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Politics Intraday Update Markets General Best of Benzinga