Thinking About Buying CPNG Stock, MDMP Stock Or AVEO Stock?

Here’s the price action and updates for MDM Permian, Coupang and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Thursday afternoon.

MDM Permian Inc (Pink: MDMP) shares have soared all the way from 2 cents Wednesday to 76 cents per share at the time of publication.

MDM Permian engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang, LLC (NYSE: CPNG) and a group of existing shareholders have raised $4.6 billion to become one of the biggest U.S. listings by an Asian company.

Coupang shares opened for trade at $63.50 around 12:30 p.m. ET and are trading around $54.60 at time of publication.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares were trading lower amid volatility after the much-awaited FDA Approval for its Tivozanib oral drug addressing relapsed kidney cancer.

Shares of AVEO are trading lower by 19% at $12.36 a share at the time of publication.