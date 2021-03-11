 Skip to main content

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares jumped 284% to $6.15 after the company disclosed positive topline EB613 Phase 2 biomarker data.
  • Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares surged 112.1% to $5.09.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 64.6% to $6.24 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine consortium received a commitment from the MCTI to fund clinical development and commercialization of a Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine with an award of up to $60 million.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) gained 37.1% to $2.77.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 32.2% to $61.92. Vir Biotechnology and GSK disclosed that VIR-7831 reduced hospitalization and risk of death in early treatment of adults with COVID-19.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) jumped 31.8% to $3.599.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) surged 30.3% to 4.56.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) gained 30% to $9.34 after the company’s Lomecel-B was approved by the FDA for compassionate use for the treatment of child with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) jumped 25.3% to $9.90. Lizhi on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 25.2% to $5.39 following FY20 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $54.9 million, up from $28.6 million year over year.
  • Contrafect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 25.2% to $6.36.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 25% to $6.93 after the company announced the acquisition of Mobcrush.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 24.6% to $3.6012 after the company announced it formed a product development collaboration with BAT, which includes a strategic investment from BAT for 19.9% equity interest.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) surged 24.5% to $6.10.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) jumped 23.8% to $19.02.
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 23.3% to $7.34 following Q4 results.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) rose 22.2% to $6.19 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 22.1% to $9.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) surged 21.5% to $23.36.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 21.4% to $2.745.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares jumped 21% to $2.54.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 20.8% to $11.20.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) surged 20.2% to $3.1365.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 18.2% to $2.9080.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares jumped 17.9% to $45.56.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) surged 17.6% to $73.97 following Q4 results.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 16.6% to $2.59 following Q4 results.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) surged 16.6% to $6.04.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) rose 16.1% to $2.09.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 16% to $5.58. GeoVax, last week, announced filing of two additional COVID-related patent applications.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 15.8% to $17.03.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 13.7% to $18.81 following Q4 results.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 10.3% to $3.3312 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 9% to $1.9190.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 8.7% to $14.99. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
  • Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) rose 7.3% to $1.4048.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 6% to $33.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.

Losers

  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 23.5% to $1.99. The company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have commenced delisting proceedings.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares dipped 20.2% to $48.30 after the company reported Q4 results
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 19% to $3.68. Enveric Biosciences shares jumped 55% on Wednesday in reaction to acquiring an exclusive, perpetual license for novel molecules from Diverse Biotech.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 19.1% to $7.07. MediciNova shares gained around 54% on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure against lung damage induced by chlorine gas.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 19.6% to $12.29. The FDA has finally approved AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ tivozanib for advanced renal cell carcinoma, nine years after it first submitted its marketing application to the agency.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 18.4% to $2.09. Cemtrex shares jumped 53% on Wednesday with abnormally high session volume.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 18.1% to $8.16.
  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) fell 18% to $5.97 following Q4 results. The company posted a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 17.1% to $14.97 after the company reported Q4 results and named Sunil Doshi as CFO.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 17% to $25.15 after surging around 69% on Wednesday.
  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) dropped 16.7% to $3.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 15.7% to $5.57 after gaining 45% on Wednesday.
  • INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) fell 14.9% to $5.49 after dropping around 32% on Wednesday. The company’s stock jumped 202% on Tuesday after the company said it has amended its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) dropped 14.8% to $1.72 after the company announced a 9.375 million share common stock offering and priced it at $1.60 per share.
  • NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) dropped 14.5% to $91.56 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 13.2% to $12.78. Cloudera reported upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak FY22 guidance.
  • Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 13% to $22.41 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance. The company also announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 12.2% to $3.66 after declining 10% on Wednesday. Exela Technologies recently won a 10-year, $90-million contract delivering data transformation solutions for a major US insurer.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) dropped 11.7% to $18.89. Red Violet, on Wednesday, released Q4 results.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares fell 10.7% to $4.39 after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
  • Savara Inc.(NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 10.3% to $1.6050 after reporting a common stock offering. The company in an 8-K reported it entered a Master Services Agreement with Parexel to provide contract services related to clinical trials conducted by the company.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 7.7% to $3.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 7% to $67.13 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

